NSCDC to investigate alleged assault by its officer on a woman in Plateau

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Plateau State Command has described the alleged assault on a woman by one of its men as unfortunate and has ordered a full investigation to determine the identity of the suspect.

Mrs Joy Owolabi, a woman, was allegedly assaulted at her shop near Nanmwa Junction in Jos North’s local government area of the state by an NSCDC officer.

An eye witness told the Nigerian Tribune that the NSCDC man blocked the entrance of the woman’s shop with his official motorcycle, adding that the woman told him to shift the motorcycle for access to her shop.

It was further disclosed that the Civil Defense man who was in the vicinity to play the lottery “Bet Niger” suddenly went berserk and descended heavily on the woman by beating her to a pulp.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the people within the vicinity could not intervene for fear of being shot by the man, who they claimed was drunk but was pleading and shouting from a distance.

Worried by this unfortunate incident, the State Commandant, Alexander Bissa Barunde, in a statement signed by the Plateau State Command Civil Defense Public Relations Officer, DSC Madaki Longbit,

The President described the incident as barbaric, unfortunate, regrettable,e and uncivilised and consequently directed a full investigation into the matter to ascertain the real identity of the suspect.

The State Commandant assured the general public that he would invoke the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Corps to deal with the officer involved in the barbaric act against a harmless and helpless woman.

He condemned the act and wondered why an officer of the command would condescend to the point of inflicting bodily harm on a woman under any circumstances.

Baratunde affirmed the Corps’ commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens, stating that this is just an isolated case of an overzealous officer and that the matter would be pursued to a logical conclusion and the concerned officer brought to book.

He apologizes to the family of the woman concerned and assures them that the matter would not be swept under the carpet but that decisive action would be taken against the culprit as soon as the outcome of the investigation is made available to him and the culprit identified.

He warned that indiscipline from any officer of the command would not be tolerated and charged them to maintain a civil demeanour while carrying out their lawful duties.

He cautioned his personnel to be professional and to respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens, because, henceforth, any report of human rights abuse by any civilian will attract very stringent punishment.

