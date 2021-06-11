NSCDC to deploy adequate security personnel for ‘Democracy Day’ celebration in Kano

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State command has said in an effort to contribute its quota towards the successful celebration of Democracy Day, will be deploring adequate security personnel to complement other security operatives in order to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by DSC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano.

According to him, personnel of the corps are participating in a joint show of force patrol exercise with operatives of other sister security outfits.

He further disclosed that five operational vans with 50 well trained armed personnel have been mobilised to ensure a peaceful celebration of the 2021 Democracy Day in Kano.

His words: ”The NSCDC under the focused leadership of Commandant Abu Tambuwal has directed that tactical operation and strategy squad be on alert 24/7.

He also added that all those volatile spots in the state have been mapped out with a view to avert and forestall any security breach.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…NSCDC to deploy security NSCDC to deploy security

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…NSCDC to deploy security NSCDC to deploy security