NSCDC strategizes on peaceful, free, credible general elections

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has charged officers and men of the Corps to bring about lasting peace and solutions to insecurity in the country via the NSCDC operations for a free, fair and credible 2023 general elections.

He insisted that as the 2023 elections draw close, there was an urgent need to address critical issues that would allay fears, probe the challenges and entrench the ability to create an ambience of peace and security as the nation moves towards the general elections.

Audi gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja at a 3-day strategic communication conference of state commandants, provosts of training schools and public relations officers of the Corps held at NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja.

At the event, Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared the conference open, said the security challenge in the country is currently under control and that security agencies are working tirelessly to bring the menace to an end.

The NSCDC boss, however, warned politicians not to politicize the security situation in the country, just as the Federal Government, Audi said has resolutely shown far more commitment in stepping-up strategies in the fight against terrorism and other crimes in Nigeria.

He enjoined all Nigerian citizens to work in concert with the security agents across the board and discard the very insensitive utterances aimed at discrediting the efforts of the Federal Government.

He said: “Nigeria in recent times has witnessed security challenges such as Boko Haram activities, banditry, kidnapping and Herders-Farmers clashes.

“All these unwanted scenarios have made National Security threats to be a major issue for the government and have prompted a huge allocation of the national budget to security.

“That is not all; there are frequent assaults on many key national assets and infrastructure, oil bunkering, electrical/communication installations vandalism and many more.

“Security challenges are a global phenomenon that needs to be tackled to create an enabling environment for socio-economic development. Insecurity does not only pose threats to the lives and property of citizens but arrests the overall development of a nation.

“This gathering of State Commandants and Public Relations Officers of the Corps therefore is not an effort in futility at all. As the 2023 general elections draw close, I charge you to come out of this conference with strategies and templates that will bring about lasting peace and solutions to insecurity in the country via the NSCDC operations for free, fair and credible elections.

“This Conference is therefore a very momentous occasion to begin to showcase what the Civil Defence has achieved by better coordinated and well-communicated information by our Public Relations Officers,” he said.

Audi noted that of all the Security Agencies in Nigeria, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is the one that enjoys the best support and understanding of the civilian populace the most, attributing this to a more cordial relationship built over the years by the great efforts of the various State Commandants and Public Relations Officers.

Audi disclosed that the operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested no fewer than 200 suspects, destroyed 50 illegal refineries, and recovered 300 trucks within a year.





Director of Public Relations, NSCDC, in his welcome remark, said the Audi-led administration believes that training and retraining of personnel would lead to maximum utilization and productivity.

He added that the conference was an opportunity to cross-fertilize ideas and learn also on how to communicate to the public in a manner that brings credibility and maintains the goodwill the Corps enjoys from the public.

