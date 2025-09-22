NSCDC reaffirms commitment to restore peace in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara state, has reaffirmed its commitment to address security challenges in the state, saying peace would soon be restored.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Zamfara state commandant of NSCDC, Sani Mustafa, in Gusau, the state capital, while addressing men and officers to commemorate the International World Peace Day in the state.

“All over the world today, we celebrate peace and we thank the Almighty God who has made us to enjoy relative peace despite all challenges globally and in Zamfara state specifically.

“As we all know, the aim of the declaration of today as International Day of Peace has been observed annually to strengthen the ideals of peace through observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire as declared by the UN General Assembly in the year 2001.

“The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Act now for a peaceful world’, especially in our nation, where the major concern of every level of government is the security of lives and properties of its citizenry.

“The issue of insecurity in our dear nation has led to unknown gunmen in the East. Banditry in the North West, Boko Haram in the North East, militancy in the South South, while kidnapping is now the order of the day from the East to the West and North to the South.

“We all know that, in this ugly situation, Zamfara State is not left out; therefore, on behalf of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. I call on us as stakeholders of peace to go home and work on our modalities on how peace can be restored in Zamfara State. God willing, very soon peace would be restored.

“I am of the opinion that now is the right time to chart a new course for a peaceful nation. In support of the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, I wish to state that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Zamfara State Command, with other sister security agencies, deems it necessary to use this opportunity to call on all relevant stakeholders, the Emirs, village heads, youths, clergy, herders and farmers to act now and build a peaceful atmosphere across our beloved state, Zamfara and the nation at large.

“On behalf of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed Audi. I call on all warring or agitating groups causing breach of peace and insecurity to eschew bitterness, be objective, speak out on how best to achieve peace in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large,” he concluded.

