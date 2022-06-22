NSCDC presents N200m cheques of death benefits to families of deceased officers

THE Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Audi on Wednesday presented cheques worth over N200 million Group Life Assurance benefits to families of more than 60 officers who lost their lives in active service.

Audi while presenting the cheques to the Next-of-Kins of the deceased officers at the Headquarters of NSCDC, Abuja, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the money for the payment of the backlog of insurance benefits to the families of the deceased officers.

He noted that when he came in as the Commandant General of the Corps, he rolled out various welfare packages for the personnel with the hope that it would boost the productivity of the officers.

According to him, one of the areas was to ensure that all the backlog of death benefits from 2014 to date are cleared to ameliorate the sufferings of families of the deceased officers.

He urged the officers to continue to do their best towards the actualisation of the mandate of the Corps, saying the Federal Government has the welfare of the officers at heart.

Audi also advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the resources for the upkeep of the families left behind by the “fallen heroes”.

He explained that those who have not been able to get theirs now should be patient, adding that he inherited a backlog of arrears of death benefits and that what he has tried to do was pay in batches as funds are released by the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Mr Ikeji Olusegun Ojo, the son of the late ACG Olusegun Ojo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Commandant General for the contribution the Corps is making in securing the country.

He also commended the effort of the Audi-led administration as well as the Federal Government for taking the welfare of the officers as a key priority, saying this was clearly shown in the cheques being presented to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.





