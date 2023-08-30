The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State has paraded two male suspects, Idowu Yahaya (39) and John Balogun (49) for alleged rape and sexual abuse offences.

Idowu Yahaya, a private security guard in the Gaa Akanbi area, Ilorin was alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl in an office.

Balogun John, a teacher in one private school located in the state capital, was accused of raping his stepdaughter, a 17-year-old girl, in the Osere area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking during the parade, the state commandant of the corps, Umar J.G. Mohammed, said that rape is one of the fastest-rising violent crimes in society.

“It is a traumatic experience that affects the victim in physical, psychological, and sociological ways”, he said.

The NSCDC boss urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and bring their children close to them.

He also said that children should be encouraged to talk with their parents if they ever have a problem, not only with a stranger but also with a friend or close relative.

“They should know a safe, well-travelled route to take to and from school, and isolated areas should be avoided”, he said.

He also emphasised that rape is a crime and victims should not hesitate to report it, adding that the corps has a safe approach to investigating rape cases with the use of specially trained sexual assault investigators who are sensitive to the needs and concerns of sexual assault victims.

Umar warned rapists and other criminals within the state to desist from such dastardly acts and embrace a lawful and peaceful style of living.

He appealed to the public to always cooperate with the agency and other security agencies, especially on intelligence information sharing, so that society can be free from crimes and criminalities.





