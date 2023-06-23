The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command, on Friday, paraded two suspects over an attempt to traffic two female students to Lagos last Thursday.

Briefing the press in his office, the state Commandant, Paul Ozoemene Igwebuike said that operatives of the outfit, “at about 12.20 am on Thursday 22 June 2023 successfully arrested the suspects, Ikechukwu Uduma, 33 and Enyiazu Godswill while the two underage girls, Goodluck Nmesomachi, 17 and Blessing Omini, 16 were rescued.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Umuahia, Commandant Igwebuike said the suspects were arrested at a hotel in Umuahia following credible intelligence on the alleged plans of the duo to traffick their victims to Lagos State.

According to Igwebuike, “The suspects have been under our surveillance due to their suspicious activities.

“When we got an actionable intelligence which revealed that one of the suspects – Ikechukwu Uduma (33yrs) who is a Mathematics teacher attached to Christ Firm International School Ubaha Umunna Nsulu in Isialangwa North LGA, Abia State had concluded plans to traffick two underage girls (students of the above School) who upon interrogation gave their names as – Goodluck Nmesomachi (F), (17yrs) and Blessing Omini (F), (16yrs) to Lagos State, I quickly mobilized my men who trailed them and later apprehended them at the Unique Life Hotel, Umuahia and rescued the two(2) victims”.

According to him, investigation revealed that the suspects had planned to move their victims to Lagos State immediately after their last paper on Wednesday, 21st June 2023 in the just concluded 2023 WAEC.

He said Ikechukwu Uduma, a Mathematics teacher, had previously trafficked many unsuspecting young school leavers through the help of one Enyiazu Godswill and his (Ikechukwu’s Sister), Cherish who said to be working in a manufacturing company in Ogun State where the girls make their stop-over.

The Abia NSCDC Boss frowned at the attempts by the syndicate to promote what he described as modern-day slavery in our society and vowed to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and stakeholders to put them out of business.

He called on parents and caregivers to take appropriate measures to ensure the protection of their girl child/minors from unsuspecting traffickers, the State Commandant assured that upon conclusion of investigation, the suspects will be handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation and prosecution.

Items recovered from the suspects include a white-coloured Nissan Primera (Toyota Previa) with Reg. No. MUS 226HK and travelling bags containing personal effects of the rescued victims.

Answering the reporter’s question, the two victims said the suspects told them that they are going to be given work in Lagos and that their parents were aware of the plans, while the two suspects said they were taking the students to Lagos where they will be given employment.





Meanwhile, more than 50 Corps officers who were promoted to different ranks were decorated.

Speaking during the occasion, the state Commandant, Paul Ozoemene Igwebuike admonished the newly promoted that their new rank is a call to more service “and to do all to move Nigeria and the Corps forward”.

Speaking, one of the newly promoted, Deputy Corps Commandants, DCC Etang Akpan Edike assured that they will not let the Corps down.