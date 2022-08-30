NSCDC parades rail track vandals in Kwara

Two members of a suspected gang of rail line vandals, Waheed Ganiyu and Mojeed Afolabi, were on Tuesday paraded by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ilorin.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspects allegedly vandalized rail tracks along Ogbondoroko community in the Asa local government area of the state on August 26, 2022.

Parading the suspects, the NSCDC spokesperson, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said that the suspected vandals had made confessional statements.

“We are all aware about the efforts of the Federal Government to put our rail system into use and to ensure that our transportation system in Nigeria is being taken to another level.

“But we have some criminals who do not believe in this vision and who are hell-bent on making all efforts of the Federal Government in futility. At our end, we are on guard to ensure these criminals who want to make Nigeria uncomfortable are being brought to book.

“On Friday August 26, 2022, three suspects were arrested while vandalizing rail tracks along Ogbondoroko in the Asa local government area of the state. They have made confessional statements.”

Mr. Ayeni also paraded one suspected burglar, Shehu Nurudeen and two receivers of stolen items, Abdulwahab Mustapha and Isaiah.





He said that the burglar broke into a house in Wawa community, Lubcon area of the Ilorin metropolis in the Ilorin West local government area and stole a laptop, valuable wristwatch and phones.

The Civil Defence spokesperson urged Nigerians to always furnish security agencies with timely and adequate information every time.

“It is disheartening and becoming worrisome that our energetic youths are taking to crime,” he lamented.