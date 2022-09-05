NSCDC parades plumber for stealing in Osun

A 33-year-old plumber, Gbenga Olamilekan, was on Monday paraded by the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for looting the house of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Akinwale Lawanson, and made away with his television set, two pairs of shoes, a laptop and some pieces of clothes at his residence in Ilesa of the state.

While parading the suspect at the state command of the Corps, the NSCDC Commandant, Sunday Agboola, represented by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, Kehinde Adeleke, stated that, “the suspect is a plumber who has been working for the complainant, Hon Akinwale Lawanson for over six years.”

She explained that the suspect used to repair the faulty plumbing pipes and other connections in the six flat apartments of the complainant before the stole his items from the complainant’s house.

According to her, “the suspect allegedly gained access to the complainant’s house and carted away his television, a laptop, two pairs of canvas, kitchen utensils and a keg of palm oil.”

Meanwhile, “the suspect made a confessional statement admitting his culpability of the alleged crime,” Adeleke stressed.

While speaking with newsmen, the suspect confirmed he committed the offence and that he perpetrated the act with intention of returning the items after making use of them.

According to him, “I am a close ally to Honourable (Lawanson) and we use to hang out together. I took the items truly but was apprehended.”

