Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, on Friday, paraded a 40-year-old for allegedly collecting the sum of N13m under the guise of selling five plots of land to his victim.

The victim simply identified as Samuel was promised five plots of land at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State after paying the N13m.

Osun NSCDC Commandant, Sunday Agboola, while parading the suspect, said the money was paid in batches from 2019 to 2023.

According to Agboola, “The action contravenes section 419 of the criminal code act and section of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences 2006.”

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect said he diverted his cousin’s money to do some business but the business failed.

“We’ve already paid for the land but the land owner returned the money to me that there was a problem with the land. I decided to use the money for business before returning it to my cousin.

“I use the money to buy cows from the north but the business failed. I did not mean to take away my cousin’s money and I’m ready to pay if given time.”