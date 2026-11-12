NSCDC officer shoots trailer driver during altercation in Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed that one of its personnel shot a trailer driver at a checkpoint on Thursday.

The Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSC Buhari Sa’ad, and made available to journalists on Thursday evening, said the incident occurred during a routine enforcement operation.

According to him, “The incident occurred on Thursday morning during a routine enforcement operation by personnel of the Corps’ Anti-Vandal Unit, following an altercation between the officers and the driver.”

He further stated that an orderly room trial had been ordered for the personnel involved in the shooting of the trailer driver at New Mile 3, along Gombe Bypass.

Buhari Sa’ad said the State Commandant, Commandant Muhammed Inuwa Usman, had directed that the officer involved be taken into custody and relieved of his duties pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.

The statement added that a disciplinary committee had also been constituted to investigate the incident and handle the matter in accordance with established procedures.

It added that the outcome of the orderly room trial and the internal disciplinary process would be made public upon their conclusion.

The Commandant expressed regret over the incident and assured residents that the Corps remained committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining professional standards and respecting human rights.

He stressed that the Command would not tolerate or shield any personnel whose actions endangered public safety or violated operational guidelines and rules of engagement.

The NSCDC, therefore, appealed to motorists and residents of the area to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations into the incident continued.

The Command also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery, assuring the public that justice would be served.