NSCDC nabs man 25, for crimes committed three months ago in Kwara

Officers of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested one Olatunji Opeyemi aged 25years for stealing a phone and a sum of N40,000 in a car three months ago.

Opeyemi, who stays beside Glory Seed Nursery and Primary School, Amoyo area in the outskirts of Ilorin metropolis was said to be making use of the stolen phone sim card and was arrested by men of NSCDC for the crime committed three months ago.

The NSCDC spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Afolabi, said the matter was reported at the NSCDC outpost at the Amoyo area of Ilorin on Thursday, June 8, 2021, around 14:15hours by one Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mustapha of Number 5 Ilejaye Street, Amoyo.

The complainant stated that his Nokia phone worth N50,000 was stolen inside his car alongside a sum of N40.000, sometime in April 2021.

Mr Abdul Ganiyu revealed further that effort to recover the phone since then proved abortive but what he noticed was that the person that stole the phone was making use of his sim card.

The PRO also said that the phone number was tracked through the suspect’s WhatsApp and he had been arrested.

When interrogated he said the sim was given to him by his friend, one Wasiu, that was said to be in police custody at the police headquarters.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, has, therefore, ordered the investigative officer to effect a quick manhunt of other culprits, while the investigation is going on.

