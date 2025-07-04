NSCDC nabs 16 suspects for vandalising telecom, other public infrastructure in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has apprehended 16 suspects for theft and vandalism of public infrastructure in FCT.

The NSCDC Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) department, Tactical Squad of the Command, said to be on 24-hour surveillance, made the arrest in keeping with its avowed commitment and unwavering determination to protect national infrastructure under their purview.

The Command Acting Public Relations Officer, Monica Ojobi, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the capital city at ungodly hours attempting to vandalize Armoured Cables, galvanized pipes, Telecommunication equipment, and other household equipment.

According to the statement, some of the suspects were arrested in the Central Area with items stolen from the National Agricultural Development Fund.

Exhibit found on them include eight (8) rolls of armoured Cables, one (1) LG outdoor AC, one(1) sound speaker, two (2) plastic Chairs, two (2) bags of electrical cables, one (1) travelling bag containing clothes and one (1) saw.

Others were arrested at Brains and Harmers Estate, Apo Dutse, Behind ShopRite for theft of sixteen (16) MM electrical wires and criminal conspiracy.

Some of the suspects were also arrested at Jahi District, for vandalism and stealing of galvanized pipes and criminal conspiracy, while others were apprehended at Kallada by Cocoa, Idu in Abuja for illegal mining.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are black Armoured Cables, three (3)shovels, seven (7) diggers, a knife, pincers, two (2) pinches, two transformer fuses, a ring boiler, and electrical cables.

Commenting on the arrest, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, PhD, reaffirmed the Corps’s zero tolerance to vandalism in the Federal Capital Territory, stating that he is resolute to rewrite history in the FCT.

“These assets are not for aesthetics, they are essential to make life more meaningful for the residents of the FCT. We must ensure their protection; that is why we are here.”

The FCT Boss maintained that the Command is always poised to provide protection for all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure under their purview.

He warned criminal elements in the territory to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the government or be ready to face the full weight of the law, adding that disobedience to the law, especially theft and vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, will not be treated with lose gloves.

The Commandant urged FCT residents to assist the Corps with relevant intelligence and information to help them deliver on their mandate and rid the FCT of criminals and vandals.