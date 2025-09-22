NSCDC marks 2025 Int’l Peace Day with walk across streets in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has joined other countries, the world over to commemorate this year’s International Day of Peace with a Peace Walk across some parts of the metropolis.

The FCT Command personnel, led by its Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, began the walk from the Command Headquarters, Wuse Zone 5, through sky memorial to Wuse market, through Berger round about and back to the Command with the message of peace over conflicts.

The International Day of Peace with this year’s theme ” Act now for a peaceful World”, is an annual communication of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), which holds every 21st of September and focuses on collective responsibility to foster peace through proactive engagements.

Speaking on the yearly event, Commandant Odumosu, said he was delighted to partner with Search for Common Ground to celebrate this year’s International Day of Peace to preach peace to the people of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Peace has alluded us as a nation, my message to the people is to imbibe peace, appreciate our unity in diversity, and engage in mediation in resolving conflict instead of confrontation”.

Odumosu, said the theme for the Day was apt and timely given the global need for peace, saying that the event is aimed at promoting unity in diversity, exhibiting peace and encourage mediation over confrontation.

“It is a timely call that reminds us all that peace cannot be postponed, it must be built now through deliberate choices and action”

Acting Public Relations Officer of NSCDC FCT Command, Monica Ojobi in statement on Monday quoted Odumosu as saying that peace is a shared responsibility, it is more than the absence of violence; it is the presence of justice, dialogue, tolerance and respect for human dignity.

“In Nigeria and across the world, conflicts often begin with misunderstandings,

and unchecked grievances that if left unresolved,they escalate into violence”.

“We recognize the importance of peace in ensuring progress and development, our peace and conflict Resolution Unit along with dedicated officers across the Country, work tirelessly to mediate in conflicts and promote alternative Resolution”.

He said the role of security agencies and citizens at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, especially in the FCT Command, we are committed not only to protecting lives and National Assets but also to preventing conflict before they become violent.

The FCT helmsman disclosed that Peace and Conflict Resolution Units across the six (6) Area Councils, Commands and Divisions, use Alternative Dispute Resolution to mediate disputes with communities.

He stated that between January 2025 to date, the Command’s Peace and Conflict Resolution PCR unit which can boast of four Chartered mediators, has successfully mediated about 38 cases, from land disagreements to family conflicts, contract breeches,farmers and herders conflict and even inter communal disputes.

The NSCDC through its ADR platforms, remains open to all communities and groups that need assistance resolving disputes adding that through security partnership and ADR, the command can prevent conflicts, heal divisions, and sustain peace.

He charged all and sundry to work together to build a more peaceful World and prayed that peace reigns everywhere in the country.

In his remarks, the Country Director, search for Common Ground, Ovattara About Karno, said his NGO, has being partnering different people at different levels since 1982, to help find solution to conflicts around the world.

The Country Director insisted that information brings peace, collaborating to bring peace in any society is key and more appropriate than violence stating that there is more wisdom to talk, negotiate to resolve differences than the use of weapons.

Highpoint of the Day was a Peace Lecture at the FCT Command Headquarters, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

