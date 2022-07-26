NSCDC graduates 450 personnel on arms handling

A total of 450 officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) drawn from the 36 State Commands of the federation successfully completed the eight weeks of intensive training on Arms and Weapon Handling.

At the passing out ceremony of the batch 9 trainees, held at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja, the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, represented by Deputy Commadant General, Claudius Yakubu, congratulated the graduands for painstakingly enduring the 8 weeks rigorous training.

The CG charged the trained personnel to uphold the Principles, Codes and Rules of Engagement, as the Corps will not condone accidental discharge.

He reiterated his commitment to reposition the Corps and improve the skills and competencies of personnel through training and retraining, a statement spokesperson of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu said on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking further, he stressed that the efforts put into the training are geared towards combating the myriads of security challenges in the country.

“It will no longer be business as usual, as the crop of officers churned out from this batch 9 will add up to the population of already trained Armed personnel that will respond to security needs of Nigerians.” He said.

The colourful passing-out parade saw displays from all aspects of the training to show their dexterity in combat and weapon handling.

The CG emphasised that due to his policy of inclusiveness and gender mainstreaming which is tailored towards promoting maximum representation of the female personnel in all NSCDC activities, batch 9 paraded more female officers who performed very actively in the course of the training.

As a way of encouraging hard work and commitment to service, the CG’s medal of honour was awarded to 12 personnel for their exceptional qualities and outstanding performances during the training.

