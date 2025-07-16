NSCDC graduates 250 officers trained in basic sign language

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 250 of its personnel in basic sign language proficiency to boost intelligence gathering as well as advance inclusive protection within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NSCDC Commandant FCT, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 250 personnel said the officers have been equipped essential skills to bridge communication gaps and ensure that every citizen, regardless of their ability in all the six (6) Area Councils of the FCT, feels a sense of safety and belonging in the society.

This is even as the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), has called on the management of NSCDC to employ trained deaf individual to the Corps as well as give full effect to the 5 per cent employment quota for Persons with Disabilities in the organization.

He noted that the intensive training programme held in collaboration with Deaf-in-Tech spanned over a period of five weeks to empower a total of 250 of FCT personnel of the Corps with the skills to communicate effectively in sign language.

Odumosu emphasised that capacity building is the cornerstone of modern and responsive security service delivery, adding that the various training and retraining initiatives and the milestones achieved in the last two years are all part of deliberate strategy to build a resilient, professional, and inclusive security outfit, one that can respond to the evolving needs of the society.

He explained that the participants who were presented with certificates at the event were drawn from all the Divisions, Area Commands and the Command Headquarters.

While congratulating them, Odumosu charged the officers to see their roles beyond mere protection, saying this encompasses understanding and addressing the diverse needs of all members of the community, especially at the grassroots.

“Inclusion is at the heart of effective security, and by learning sign language, you have made a vital commitment to ensuring that the voices of the deaf and hard-of-hearing citizens are heard and understood. Remember, in every community, there are voices that are not heard — you are now equipped to listen.

“It is pertinent to state that our Command’s commitment to learning sign language demonstrates a profound respect for diversity and our firm belief in inclusive security. By acquiring this language, we are not only enhancing our professional capabilities but also breaking barriers, fostering understanding, and building a safer, more compassionate society.

“The initiative behind this training is not merely about adding another feather to our cap. It is about bridging the communication gap between our personnel and every members of the society.

“This training enhances not only our service delivery but also strengthens our intelligence-gathering capacity, particularly in cases involving vulnerable communities. Afterall, in the 21st-century security environment, inclusion is not a privilege — it is a necessity,” the NSCDC FCT Commandant stated.

Odumosu commended the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr. Dr. Ahmed Audi, for his unflinching support, noting that journey towards becoming a more inclusive and people-focused agency would not have been possible without the confidence in the command, while providing encouragement and needed support.

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disability, Chief Ayuba Burkin Gufwan, in his remark, called on the NSCDC to mainstream sign language training across all her formation and commands while also urging other security agencies to follow suit and replicate same across Nigeria.

He described the training of security personnel in Sign Language as not only a step in the right direction, stressing that it was a clear demonstration of the Corps’ commitment to inclusive service delivery and to safeguarding the rights of all Nigerians, most especially the Deaf and Persons with Disabilities at large.

He also used the opportunity to call on the management of NSCDC to employ trained deaf individual to the Corps as well as give full effect to the 5 per cent employment quota for Persons with Disabilities in your organization.

“This is stipulated in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and also captioned in the Public Service Rules (Revised 2021),” he stated.

Gufwan while commending NSCDC FCT Commandant for being the first security outfit to deliberately introduce sign language in its operation, called on other security agencies to emulate the initiative of the Command, saying the

Commission stands ready to support the NSCDC and all other security agencies with technical assistance, capacity building, and strategic partnerships to strengthen inclusion agenda.