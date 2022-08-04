NSCDC gives family of inspector killed during Kuje attack N2.8m

THE Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has presented about N2.8 million to the family of late Inspector of Corps (IC) Ilyasu Abraham, personnel of the corps, who died in the unfortunate attack on Kuje Medium Custodial Centre.

Presenting a cheque of N2.5m and the sum of N300,000 in cash to Mrs Elizabeth Abraham and daughter, Abimiku Blessing at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, the Commandant General consoled the family, over the loss of their breadwinner and encouraged them that the officer would be remembered as a hero, who died in active Service.

Director, Public Relations NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Audi explained that the money given to the family was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family in due time, stressing that it was an intervention from the government and the Corps to assist the deceased family in ameliorating some burial expenses.

He pledged his administration’s support to the family of the slain personnel and reiterate his unflinching commitment to the welfare of all officers and men of the Corps.

The CG assured the daughter of late Inspector Iliya of employment into the Corps as soon as the Federal Government gives approval for recruitment into the service.

Recall that the unfortunate incident of July 5, 2022, at Kuje Medium Custodial Center, where armed insurgents invaded the facility, resulted in the death of IC Abraham Iliya, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command while he was on duty.

The Commandant General assured the nation that the Corps will not be deterred from protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, lives and property of law-abiding citizens and regulation of private guards amongst other mandates of the Corps.

The CG used the opportunity to call on Zonal Commanders, State Commandants, Area Commanders, CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, CG’s Special Anti-vandal Squad and Components Commanders etc, to continue to develop new strategies as they work in synergy with other security agencies in confronting all forms of security challenges affecting our dear country, Nigeria.

The CG renewed his call on all citizens to continue to assist security agencies with useful and timely information to nip criminal activities in the bud, noting with optimism that all challenges of insecurity affecting Nigeria are surmountable.