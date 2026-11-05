NSCDC FCT Commandant warns officers against unethical conduct, abuse of firearms

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr Olusola Odumosu, has warned personnel against unethical conduct, particularly the abuse of firearms and misuse of their uniforms, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Odumosu also called on stakeholders in the power sector to provide timely intelligence to the Corps to strengthen efforts to combat the vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure across the FCT.

The Commandant gave the warning while declaring open the second edition of the periodic psychological evaluation and fitness test for armed personnel, organised by the Command’s Forensic Investigation and Psychological Service Unit at its headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

He said the exercise was designed to enhance personnel’s mental stability, professional conduct and capacity to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

According to him, the Corps’ uniform represents authority and public trust and must not be used to harass, intimidate, oppress or suppress members of the public.

“Professionalism must remain our watchword. Your uniform is a symbol of authority and not a means to harass, intimidate, oppress or suppress anyone, especially when you are bearing firearms,” he said.

Odumosu stressed that the Command maintained zero tolerance for misconduct, particularly against civilians whom the Corps was statutorily mandated to protect, warning that erring personnel would face appropriate disciplinary sanctions.

He also expressed displeasure over a recent incident involving a Corps personnel at Kubwa Market, which generated public reactions on social media. He noted that the psychological evaluation was necessary to strengthen the capacity of officers handling firearms.

The Commandant urged personnel to remain mentally stable, exercise restraint during confrontations and seek professional assistance whenever they experienced challenges that could affect their judgement.

“Our primary responsibility is to protect critical national assets and infrastructure as well as the lives of the citizenry. Your uniform and your arms are not meant for intimidation of the people you are required to protect.

“The use of firearms must be the last resort, and that is only when your life is endangered. You are not expected to allow a situation to degenerate to that level,” he said.

He charged participants drawn from divisions, area commands, departments and units to take the evaluation and brainstorming sessions seriously, describing them as opportunities to improve their professional capacity and prepare them for greater responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Odumosu has called for timely intelligence from stakeholders in the power sector, including members of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria, whom he received in his office in Abuja.

He said the Corps had intensified surveillance of critical national assets and infrastructure following recent arrests and the public parade of suspected vandals of power installations across the FCT.

The Commandant, however, stressed that the cooperation of stakeholders, professional associations and members of the public was essential to achieving lasting success in the fight against infrastructure vandalism.

“Vandals are trying to circumvent the law, but we are not resting on our oars. My men are on 24-hour surveillance of critical national assets and infrastructure. We need your support through timely information to root out these criminals from the capital city,” he said.

He urged the association’s leadership to mobilise its members to work closely with the Corps by providing credible and prompt intelligence on suspicious activities within their areas of operation.

Odumosu congratulated the association’s new executive members on their emergence and urged them to remain committed to their responsibilities while ensuring inclusiveness and unity among members.

He also assured them of the Command’s readiness to sustain collaboration with the association in protecting power installations and other critical infrastructure.

The Commandant, who appreciated the association for the visit and the award of excellence conferred on him, dedicated the recognition to his management team, whom he credited with the achievements recorded by the Command.

Earlier, the association’s Chairman, Ibrahim Abdullahi, commended Odumosu for his leadership and achievements, describing his tenure as FCT Commandant as remarkable and impressive.

Abdullahi said the award was in recognition of the Commandant’s diligence and contributions to security in the FCT.