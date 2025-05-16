NSCDC FCT commandant receives award of excellence

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has received a Post-Graduate Students of University of Abuja Award of Excellence.

The award is a distinguished public service and security award in honour of his exceptional service in public safety and National Security, a statement on Friday by Monica Ojobi, FCT Command Public Relations Officer, NSCDC said.

The prestigious award was presented to him at a special lecture titled, “Managing Insecurity for Development In a Multi- Ethnic Society” held in honour of the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Patricia Manko Lar, at the University of Abuja main Campus.

Accepting the award, Commandant Odumosu lauded the University for the award and promised to do everything within his power to sustain the peace the institution is enjoying through the National Safe School Initiative of the Federal government.

“It is my utmost joy to partner with the University in the area of maintaining peace and order as well as protecting lives and properties of students and members of the University community.

“The University thrives better in a peaceful and safe environment and I am determined to ensure it is sustained”, Odumosu stated.

He charged the University to also provide the Corps with credible intelligence to assist them in serving them better.

