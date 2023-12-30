No fewer than 1000 officers of the FCT Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that were recently promoted by the Federal Government were during the weekend decorated with their ranks.

Commandant, Federal Capital Territory Command of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, who decorated the officers at the command’s headquarters, Abuja, charged them to be dedicated and diligent in the discharge of their duties.

The Federal Government through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), had approved the promotion of 21385 NSCDC personnel out of the 25921 that sat for the promotion examination, which the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi described as unprecedented since the establishment of the Corps.

Odumosu while decorating the 1000 officers who were elevated from the FCT Command, explained that five senior officers were promoted from Assistant Commandant to Deputy Commandant, while over 20 officers were promoted from Chief Superintendents of the corps to Assistant Commandants among others.

He commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Audi for ensuring approval of massive promotion of the officers and prioritizing welfare of the Corps’ personnel.

While charging the officers to redouble efforts in the bid to actualize the mandate of the Corps, Odumosu noted that the officers were promoted in recognition of their hard work, urging the officers to do their own best and allow the Corps management to do its own in return in line with the reward system emplaced by the management.

He asked those who sat for the promotion examination but were unable to pass not to be discouraged but work harder, assuring them that the Commandant-General had made it a cardinal point of his welfare policy in the service that all backlogs of promotion are cleared.

