The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Olusola Odumosu, has raised the alarm over a fake Facebook account that fraudsters in his name.

The unauthorised and fraudulent Facebook account, which was opened by impostors immediately the Commandant took over as the FCT Commandant on August 15, 2023, has since been used to defraud unsuspecting individuals, friends, families, colleagues and associates of the Commandant.

Odumosu, who noted his attention was drawn to the existence of the fake Facebook account, said the fraudster has added over two thousand, five hundred (2500) persons as friends to the fake Facebook account, a statement on Thursday in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Federal Capital Territory Command, Comfort Okomanyi said.

According to her, reliable information gathered revealed that the impostor, disguising as the FCT Commandant, randomly picked his pictures online, posting and updating the Facebook page to make people believe that he is operating the account.

The statement read in part: “The conman was reported to have been engaging unsuspecting victims, especially personnel of the NSCDC in conversation and chats via Facebook messenger, promising to assist them with foreign training to Canada where they will be paid in dollars, as well as other juicy offers if they pay a certain amount of money as incentive to the Commandant.

“The victims were further referred to contact one unknown and non-existence Deputy Commandant of Corps, DCC Benson Odoh, for proper documentation and processing of the overseas training after the payment of N6000 as recharge card money.

“The Public is hereby seriously warned not to fall victim to these criminals, masquerading as the FCT Commandant on social media with the intention of defrauding them.

“The public should please note that the Facebook account is fake and not opened by the FCT Commandant. Therefore, anyone being added are advised to, henceforth, report the page to Facebook as a fraudulent account and thereafter unfriend him by exiting the page.

“In addition, nobody should give any amount of money or any form of inducement for whatever favour or assistance the fraudster may be claiming to offer.

“We therefore wish to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians or anyone with useful information about the identity of the individual behind the fraudulent Facebook account to approach the FCT Command or send message anonymously in order to unmask the impostor.

“The FCT Commandant is a man of principle and integrity who is committed to his constitutional assignments and the accomplishment of the Corps mandates in FCT and therefore could not have been linked to such sharp practices,” the Corps stated.

