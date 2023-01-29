NSCDC: El-Rufai to support families of slain personnel, builds outposts for corps

THE Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, has pledged to support the families of seven slain officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who paid the supreme price in the course of protecting miners and mining sites in the state.

El-rufai made the pledge when he received the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, where he condoled with the CG on the deaths of the gallant men who died in active service.

The Governor while expressing sadness over the loss, promised provide succour the families of deceased to cushion the effects of the hardship that the loss of their breadwinners might have created.

He sympathised with their loved ones left behind and the NSCDC family, promising continuous support in terms of logistics, operational equipment, and working tools to improve its operational services.

El-rufai expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Corps, especially in the protection of critical assets and infrastructure in the state, citing the mining sector as significant to the growth of the nation’s economy.

He lamented that the activities of bandits and incidences of attacks on innocent citizens have become so worrisome.

“Therefore, to enhance the closeness of security services to the grassroots and accessibility to the people, the Governor said, he will direct all Local Government Chairmen in the state to build more Outposts for the Corps in their LGAs, statement by the Director of Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu said in Sunday in Abuja.

The Governor commended the CG for bringing about transformational changes in the Corps, like the establishment of the Special Female Squad, which is driving the Safe Schools Initiative, among other efforts.

On his part, the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Audi, thanked Governor El-rufai for his magnanimity in remembering the bereaved families.

He commended his heart of kindness and humane personality even as a Governor with loads of state issues in mind, adding that the bereaved families will be grateful for this kind gesture.





He also appreciated him for more outposts he promised to build for the Corps in Kaduna state, stating that the gesture will aid easy communication, reinforcement of personnel and reduce response time to emergencies.

He stated that, the Governor’s support is coming at the right time because, in order to improve the operational activities of the Corps in the State, he already approved the creation of additional eight Divisional offices, three Area Commands and more Outposts in the state.

Audi assured the Governor of the Corps’ determination and commitment to doing its best in securing lives and protecting critical assets and infrastructure in the state without compromise.

He promised to invest in adequate training and retraining of personnel by organising more refresher courses that will help upscale the skills, prepare, equip, and properly position the personnel well for undertaking different security assignments.