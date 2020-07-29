NSCDC deploys personnel, sniffer dogs, ambulances for Eid-el-Kabir

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Abdullahi Gana, has ordered massive deployment of personnel across the nation for Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He said the directive became necessary following the declaration of Thursday 30th and 31st Friday, July 2020 as a public holiday marking Eid-el-Kabir festival, a period set aside by Muslim faithful to offer sacrifice to Allah, give alms to the needy and show love to all concern.

This was contained in a statement, on Wednesday, by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Gana charged the State Commandants to work in synergy with other sister agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.

He said personnel should be deployed to prayer grounds, shopping centres, malls, recreation centres, black spots and areas considered to be vulnerable to attack noting that hoodlums, vandals, terrorists and those with sinister motives that target festive periods to carry out their dastardly act.

While congratulating Muslim faithful, he encouraged them to emulate the qualities of Prophet Mohammed by living an exemplary life that depicts their true practice by preaching and praying for peace in the nation and not to catch at the event as an opportunity to engage in merrymaking alone or indulge in an act that is unholy.

Gana reiterated that apart from the deployment of personnel, specialised units such as SWAT, CBRN, Rescue Team, Ambulances, Armed Squads and Sniffer dogs should be strategically positioned for quick intervention.

He urged the public to report any case of emergency, flood, collapse building, vandalism and other criminalities to the Corps.

Gana charged parents and guardians to warn their wards from getting themselves involved in any activity that is capable of affecting the peace of the nation before, during and after the festival as anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE