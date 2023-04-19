The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command has completely dismissed the allegations that it killed a mother and 8-month-old child in Owerri, the capital of Imo.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in his Owerri office, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, CP Chimezie Lowel urged the public and the people of the state to disregard the rumors, describing it as false.

He said that the story which has gone viral about the alleged shooting of an 8-month-old child and his mother by an NSCDC officer shooting on Monday evening at Fire Service junction along Egbu Road Owerri is “untrue”.

The command’s PRO said that the father of the little boy has said that he saw a “White Hilux van and men in blue and red colour uniform” adding that he “was not sure of who they were”.

Chimezie on behalf of the state NSCDC Commander, while sympathising with the parents, promised not to allow the incident to be swept under the carpet.

He promised that they will investigate the matter so that justice will prevail.

He appealed to the general public not to take laws into their hands adding that the mother of the 8 months baby is still alive as she did not sustain injury.

Recall a stray bullet recently killed an 8 months old baby and his mother in Owerri.

