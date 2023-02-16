Clement Idoko – Abuja

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has decorated 8 Assistant Commandant Generals (ACGs) and 45 Commandants with their new ranks.

Among the new Commandants is the Corps Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu.

Audi speaking at the ceremony Thursday in Abuja, reiterated his commitment to the personnel, saying the corps under his watch has upgraded a lot of officers denied promotion for several years.

He said his short stint as the Corps Commandant has seen tremendous changes in areas of promotion and payment of arrears.

“This promotion is on merit and anyone found culpable after the promotion will be demoted,” he warned the officers.

He said the officers being promoted have worked assiduously to deserve the elevation.

“Promotion to the rank of command is key and sensitive. One must demonstrate the highest level of loyalty and dedication. You should also mentor young ones under you. Any leader who does not mentor does not deserve the promotion.”

On her part, Secretary of the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB), Aisha Rufai, said the process of the promotion exercise was thorough and transparent.

She said, “the promotion is not about who you know, but what you can offer. A lot of officers did well and that is why they are here today. Those of you who did not make it will also have another time to showcase what they can offer in the next exercise.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE