NSCDC commander tasks NDLEA officers on drug-free Imo

The Sector Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), Imo State Command, Mr Michael B. Ogar, has tasked officers and men of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), to intensify efforts at ensuring a drug-free Imo State.

Ogar promised to collaborate with the agency both in terms of intelligence gathering and manpower to sustain the tempo and stem the tide of illegal use of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Commandant made the appeal, on Tuesday, in Owerri, when he paid a courtesy visit to state Commander of NDLEA, Imo State Command, Nse Jack Inam, at the command headquarters in continuation of his familiarisation tour of sister agencies in the state.

The NSCDC boss said that his visit was in renewed commitment and drive to collaborate with the agency in combating the menace of drug abuse in Imo State.

The new sector Commandant applauded the State Commander of NDLEA for recently posting the highest seizures of narcotic drugs since their establishment in Imo State.

This he said was a clear manifestation of the positive direction at ensuring a drug-free society.

Receiving the NSCDC commander, the NDLEA Commandant, commended Ogar and assured him of the continued cooperation and support of NDLEA in ensuring a crime-free Imo State.

