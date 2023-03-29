Clement Idoko-Abuja

THE Commandant General (CG), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has sympathised with families and friends of the two personnel ambushed and killed at Umuolulo, Obiangwu Community, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area (LGA) of lmo state.

He also ordered thorough investigation into the attack on Monday, 27th January 2023, while the officers were on official duty to protect Critical Assets and Infrastructures in the state.

A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, said the CG, described the death of Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASCI) Onwuzuruike Sixtus and Corps Assistant I (CA I) Simon Simon alongside two other civilians as saddening and unfortunate.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed personnel and asked that God granted the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NSCDC boss said the sad loss to NSCDC Imo Command sent shocking waves to the entire NSCDC family nationwide.

He described the latest ambush of personnel as the death of too many and directed personnel to give intelligence and information gathering utmost importance.

“In view of the security situation of the country, give high premium to information and intelligence gathering by working closely with the local communities to be ahead of criminals before they are able to strike or carry out their nefarious activities,” Audi said.

The CG further ordered the Imo state Commandant, Mathew Ovye to immediately forward the deceased personnel’s details to the insurance unit of the corps to commence the process of benefits payments to the next of kin of the deceased.

He directed the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone E, ACG Aliyu Musa, to lead a delegation of senior officers in the state on a condolence visit to the family houses of the departed on behalf of the Corps.

He also ordered a thorough investigation of the incident to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.





“Anyone with useful information about hoodlums or gunmen terrorizing the people of Imo or responsible for the killing of two of our members should kindly contact the Corps discreetly or anonymously,” he said.

Audi urged public members to join forces with NSCDC and other security agencies to arrest any insecurity disrupting the country’s peace by giving timely information to help nip crime in the bud.