NSCDC boss warns officers against compromise, says promotion not meal ticket

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has charged the newly promoted officers not to see their elevation as “meal ticket” but to ensure effective service delivery without compromise.

Audi gave the charge during the decoration of 62 newly promoted senior officers including Deputy Commandants, 22 Assistant Commandant-Generals and 35 Commandants of the Corps in Abuja.

“You are not to see your elevation as a meal ticket to enjoy without giving the service what is its due,’’ he said.

He noted that the essence of leadership was to make an impact in the lives of others, be urging the senior officers of the Corps to serve as mentors to subordinates to foster professionalism.

According to him, personnel who are unable to impact unique leadership qualities to junior operatives have failed the Corps.

The CG charged the officers on loyalty, commitment, dedication and service delivery.





“There is a popular saying that says to whom much is given, much is expected from him. We want to see service delivery, we want to see loyalty to the nation, we want to see determination, we want to see the implementation of mandate of the service without compromise,” Audi said.

He reminded the officers that one of the cardinal mandate of the NSCDC is to provide safety and security for the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure, saying since he assumed office, several arrests have been made including the recent incident in Lagos where the Corps’ special squad busted bunkering arena and apprehended 151 trucks carrying vandalised fuel.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He added that the suspects arrested were being investigated and would be prosecuted in court when the investigation is concluded.

Audi urged officers to ensure synergy with other sister agencies in tackling the current insecurity in the country while also telling them to eschew inter-agency conflicts.

The Commandant General who attributed promotion as a gift from God advised personnel who were of the habit of lobbying for promotion to desist from such act.

He also ordered all State Commandants to hand over the mantle of leadership in state commands to the most senior officer and report to NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

Commissioner of the board in charge of promotions and appointment retired Maj- Gen. Emmanuel Bassey, said that those promoted went through rigorous screening as he charged them to continue to work hard.

“Make sure the promotion is well deserved because the security situation in the country needs so much work,’’ he said.

The Commissioner advised officers who are to sit for the next promotion examination to get acquainted with the use of computer as the board eradicates manual examination.

“The next promotion examination will be computer-based so if you don’t know how to use a computer go and learn because it would be you and your computer,” he said.

A beneficiary of the promotion ACG, David Abi, commended the board and management of the Corps for the promotion, adding that it was long-awaited.

“We will continue to work with the Corps to achieve its mandate as well as to achieve the CG’s vision to be one of the best in the security architecture of the country.”

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

NSCDC boss warns officers against compromise, says promotion not meal ticket

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

NSCDC boss warns officers against compromise, says promotion not meal ticket