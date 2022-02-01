NSCDC boss seeks partnership with Army on training, logistics

The Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi on Tuesday appealed for enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Army (NA) in the area of training and logistics to enhance internal security operations.

The Commandant General solicited the support when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya in Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Dr Audi noted that the collaboration was necessary owing to the fact that no service can effectively do it alone hence the need to restrengthen the already existing synergy to collectively defeat the challenges of counterinsurgency, banditry, among other criminal elements in the country.

According to him, the country was experiencing asymmetric warfare that needed the jointness of all the security agencies to enable them to curb all forms of criminality in the country.

He noted that over the years the NSCDC has been benefiting from the NA intensive training which has improved its operations estimate planning, skills, proficiency as well as professionalism to effectively engage in counter-terrorism, protection of national assets and other internal security operations.

The NSCDC boss acknowledged that the knowledge the service had acquired from the NA had spurred them for better performance.

He commended the NA for its uniqueness, patriotism, zeal and professionalism in maintaining internal security in the country and pledged to unhesitatingly assist the Nigerian Army in any area of interest when called upon to enhance its operational engagements in the country.

Responding, the COAS noted that the Nigerian Army under his leadership would continue to support the NSCDC in the area of training of its personnel, and other support to enable it to display its operational proficiency and effectiveness.

Gen Yahaya stated that the Nigerian Army would continue to harness and leverage the coverage the NSCDC has in all parts of the country to improve on its operations to achieve significant results for the betterment of Nigeria.

He acknowledged the already existing synergy between the two services and reiterated his resolve to enhance its collaboration with other security agencies as encapsulated in the COAS’ vision which is to have “a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

He commended the NSCDC for its display of competence, commitment and professionalism in safeguarding the critical national assets and other internal security operations in the country and called for its sustenance.