NSCDC boss orders manhunt for killers of officer in Rivers

THE Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana has ordered a massive manhunt for the killers of a officer of the Corps in Rivers State.

Tribune Online reports that NSCDC’s Chief Corps Assistant, Godwin Mbula, was allegedly killed during an attack on Shell Gio Manifold in Rivers State by unknown gunmen last Saturday.

Gana condemned the killing of the officer describing it as a dastardly and cowardly act which resulted in the death of Mbula, a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant-General, Ekunola Gbenga said on Sunday in Abuja.

“The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when gunmen invaded Shell manifold located at Gio and shot at the victim,” he said.

Gbenga said the gunmen suspected to be oil bunkers had gone to the manifold known as Gio to siphon oil but were resisted by the NSCDC men guarding the manifold.

He quoted the NSCDC Commandant-General as saying that the nation is facing challenges with unrepentant vandals, adding that the Corps was also giving them sleepless time to reduce to the lowest minimum nefarious activities of vandals across the nation.

“Despite the attacks on our officers on a daily basis, we have vowed to bring an end to oil theft, bunkering activities and attack on all government critical infrastructures in the country,” Gana said.

He charged his men on the need to work closely with other sister agencies for effective policing, surveillance, intelligence and information gathering, with a view to ensure that the protection of lives and properties of the citizenry is guaranteed.

He stressed that security agencies could not work and achieve results without the cooperation of the people, adding that, it would take collective efforts of all security outfits to bring the perpetrators of this unrest to book.

The NSCDC boss further called on Nigerians to support the government and security agencies by providing them with helpful information as the public owes it a duty to the security bodies to identify criminals in the community.