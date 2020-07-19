NSCDC boss dispels rumour on 5-year tenure extension
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana, on Sunday dispelled rumours regarding the extension of his tenure which was said to have been extended for five years.
A statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga, and sent to Tribune Online, stated that: “The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ‘NSCDC’, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu on Sunday dispelled the insinuations by some mischief makers that his tenure which was to end on July 17, 2020, has been extended for five years.
“This is misleading and mischievous and it should be disregarded by the general public.”
Gana also disclosed that President Buhari only extended his tenure of service for six months, with effect on July 17, 2020, as against the purported five years claim by some mischievous members of the public.
He explained further that the extension of service was recommended by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, which he was grateful for.
“The minister graciously recommended this extension of tenure due to the track record of innovative programmes in the Corps as well as the need to consolidate some of the on-going projects.
“While the Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu appreciating the President Buhari for the opportunity given to him and for the able leadership of the minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, he warned journalists to always verify their information before going to the press,” he said.
Gana, however, said he would not be deterred by antics of critics as he had a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve as a CG, stressing that the various projects of his administration are symbolic and would speak to generations yet unborn.
