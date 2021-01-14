NSCDC assures Oyo residents of adequate security

Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Iskilu Abiodun has assured the residents of the state adequate security.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ interaction meeting with the members of Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Oyo State, on Wednesday, Isikilu said his agency remains committed to the core assignments and services to the private security sector.

The programme was chaired by ALPSPN’ national president, Wilson Esangbedo and coordinated by Seyi Alaba, the president, Oyo State chapter.

Isikilu promised ALPSPN that the state NSCDC will continue the relationship with the body, saying Private Guard Companies has more relevance today than ever, in filling ever-increasing security gaps.

According to him, the continual relevance of the industry would be predicated on diligent service delivery, which is a function of many factors, including adequate guard’s welfare.

Isikilu said: “When there is development that is likely to be security challenging, the security should be on top of the situation. In Oyo State, we are not leaving any stone unturned, we have improved our intelligence gathering as we are engaging the locals and you will agree with me that NSCDC is a grassroots security, we stay within the public. We advise them, we talk to them, let them give us information.

“When there is information at hand, you quickly do the needful, even the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, is also putting things into shape,” he said.

Also, Esangbedo said ALPSPN is the umbrella organisation for licensed guard company, saying their association was set up to protect, defend and promote the interest of private guard companies.

“We have been working with NSCDC and also with the Ministry of Interior to create a situation whereby we get the recognition that we deserve because our role in intelligence gathering cannot be overemphasised, so we are working with the government.

“The state of security at the moment is not good. What is happening is a reflection of what the country is passing through and when you look at the economy. It is very bad because of the way the government is running its affairs.

In his remark, Seyi Alaba said private business in Nigeria is a delicate business.

He said: “Getting involved in the security of lives and property is a critical system management of logistics and expertise. It requires critical regular surveillance and monitoring of security operatives and other physical resources.

“PGC plays a vital role in the national security issues of the country and our role cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

