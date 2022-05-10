NSCDC arrests two suspected kidnappers for killing 5-year-old girl in Bauchi

Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two people in connection to the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl.

The command in a press release by the PRO, SC Garkuwa Adamu, stated that on April 23, 2022, at about 7:30 pm, “information was received on the alleged kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl named Khadija Abdullahu at Sabon Garin Narabi in Toro LGA of Bauchi State.”

The release further contained that “NSCDC officers attached to Toro Division swung into action and arrested Kabiru Abduliani, 52 years of Narabi Village (direct neighbour) and Alhaji Yawale of Ramin Zayam all of Toro LGA. ”

According to the NSCDC, preliminary investigation revealed that the prime suspect, Kabiru Abdulahi kidnapped Khadija in front of her house took her to a nearby bridge, strangled her neck and put her in a sack.

He contacted the father of the victim, Abdullahi Yusuf and demanded a ransom, after a series of negotiations, it was agreed that the sum of N150,000 be paid for her release and his accomplice, Alhaji Yawale collected the amount under a tamarind tree in the bush at Narabi village.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included the sum of N42,000, fake $200, two MTN sim cards, charms, different car keys and phone numbers.





According to the NSCDC, further investigations revealed that Khadijat was killed on April 27, 2022, and buried in the kitchen of the prime suspect, disclosing that a team of investigators went and dug the sack from the ground and took the body to the General Hospital Tun where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

In another development, “on April 30, 2022, at about 1000hrs, a suspected case of robbery in Diriko village was reported.

“NSCDC personnel attached to Toro Division mobilized to the scene and arrested suspects including, Ishaya Lawal, 30 years of Diriko Village and Musa Ado 20 years of Babale Village in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, Haminu Handu, 18ym of Trident Fulani took the suspects on his Bini Boxer motorcycle to Dinya village, on their way, the suspects attacked the victim with stick and knife with the intention of killing him and to cart away his motorcycle.

“As they were dragging, a good Samaritan came to assist the victim in the process NSCDC team arrived and arrested the suspects. Exhibits recovered are motorcycle (Boxer), water pumping machine for irrigation, two wraps of Indian hemp (Cannabis), knife, sticks Cigarette, N100 and a Picap.”