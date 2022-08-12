NSCDC arrests two suspected bandits in Sokoto

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command on Friday paraded two bandit kingpins terrorising Silame, Binji, Gudu, Tureta and Dange/Shuni local government areas of the state.

Speaking while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters, Federal secretariat, Sokoto the state commandant Muhammad Dada described Alhaji Koire and Alhaji Buba as dangerous bandits saying they have 300 men in their camp.

Muhammad further disclosed that the duo have been terrorizing some Communities in Silame, Binji, Gudu, Tureta and Dange/Shuni local government areas of the state.

He explained that the duo are high-profiled bandits as they operate in the Niger Republic and Nigeria stressing that Koire, to be specific, escaped severally from their custody using magical power.

He stated that when he got the tipoff of their whereabout in Silame local government he personally led the team of his men after spending two days in the bush before they succeeded in arresting them.

He said after their arrests their gangs attempted to bribe them with the sum of ten million naira to secure their freedom.

Speaking to journalists in an interview Buba said he was involved in a Kidnapping at Dabegi in Dange/ Shuni local government where they collected four million naira as ransom.

He also confessed that he participated in the kidnapping at Kudula in Gudu local government where they collected one million naira as ransom.

He stated that they have a leader in the Niger Republic called Danbuzu who supply them with AK-47 riffles and ammunition saying Danbuzu also provided other logistics for them during their operations.

