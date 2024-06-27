The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested four (4) suspected vandals in the Dabi Bako area of the Kwali Area Council, Abuja.

Spokesperson of the Command, Samuel Idoko, in a statement, revealed that the arrest was made during a routine patrol of the anti-vandal team of the Command where one of the suspects was caught vandalizing armoured cables at the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), small Sheda, Kwali, Kwali Area Council, Abuja.

According to him, upon interrogation, the suspect made useful confessions that led to the arrest of three (3) other accomplices and the recovery of more stolen armoured cables already on its way to the market.

He listed the suspects to include, Amodu Lawal, 20 years, male, Katsina Zaki Idris, 32 years, male, Kano Suleiman Yunusa, 25 years, male, Kano Isa Abdulrazak, 38 years, male, Kano.

He noted that further investigation is ongoing, thereafter the suspects would be prosecuted according to the provisions of the NSCDC ACT which empowers the Corps to arrest, detain and prosecute in the name of the Attorney General of the Federation (NSCDC Act Section 3:1f).

In the same vein, the men of the Anti-Vandal unit of the Command while on patrol in Abaji Area Council discovered an Ak47 rifle without its magazine attached in a farmland.

According to the farm owner who alerted the men on patrol, the rifle was discovered by him in his maize farm upon his arrival early in the morning at about 7 am to work on his farm.

The said rifle have been recovered and taken to the Command’s headquarters for safekeeping and further investigation to unravel the ownership and source of the rifle.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, commended the command’s anti-vandal team for their gallantry and commitment to the protection of critical infrastructure as well as the safety of the FCT residents in general.

He charged them not to rest on their oars but to redouble their efforts towards ensuring total eradication of vandals by effecting more arrests of these criminal elements destroying public utilities.

He assured FCT residents of the Corps’ commitment to their safety and the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure which is already yielding positive results.

“We want to assure all residents of the FCT that we will not rest on our oars, we are determined to keep you safe and ensure the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the FCT” the commandant said.

Odumosu praised the farm owner for alerting the operatives on patrol upon his discovery of the rifle and not keeping it to himself for sinister motives.

He advised other citizens to emulate the patriotic spirit exhibited by the farm owner by reporting promptly any incident of crime or suspicious movement or activities in their environment to security agencies nearest to them.

