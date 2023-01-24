NSCDC arrests suspected kidnappers in Zamfara

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau
Zamfara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects who attempted the kidnapping of a 2-year-old baby at Angwa Shado a suburb of Gusau metropolis in the state.

Parading the suspects at the State Command Headquarters Gusau, the State Commandant, Muhammad Bello Muazu said the suspects who are mainly teens were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old baby Hawau Masaud.

The baby was with her elder sister name Umalkairi Shahibilu 13-year-old during an errand in the area.

“In the process, one of the suspects whom Umalkairi described to be wearing black up and down clothes with spotted white was identified as Muslim Sani, who was suspected to have forcefully snatched the baby from her elder sister and run into an uncompleted building where the other three accomplices were hibernating.”

The suspects in an interview said they were in the uncompleted building under the influence of drugs and marijuana and denied any knowledge of the said crime and claimed to be heavenly dazed with opium and marijuana.

“The elder sister to the kidnapped baby raised an alarm which attracted the community members who eventually tracked the kidnapped baby to the uncompleted building where the four suspects were arrested.”

However, preliminary investigations revealed that the four suspects were at the crime scene and two of them were identified by the elder sister and brother to the kidnapped baby respectively as those who snatched and harbour the kidnapped baby testified.

Muazu, however, reiterated that the suspects will be taken to court after the completion of the investigation.

Those suspects include 25-year-old Muslim Sani, 20-year-old Abdulrazak Bashir, 24-year-old Tukur Bello and 23-year-old Jafar Lawal.

He advised parents to be vigilant and always mindful of the where about of their children and wards.


He assured that criminals and crimes of any sort will not be tolerated by the Corps and called on the perpetrators of such odious crimes to relocate or face the wrath of the law when apprehended.

 

