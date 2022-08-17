NSCDC arrests student over alleged attempt to kidnap college provost

Latest News
By
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel, NSCDC private security Anambra ,Kogi NSCDC boss urges, Ekiti guber polls: NSCDC beefs up security, deploys 9,747 personnel, Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC threatens to arrest marketers selling above pump price in Kogi, NSCDC threatens to shut down erring filling stations, as scarcity persists in Oyo, NSCDC arrests 40-year-old, Fuel scarcity: NSCDC signs undertakings with erring marketers, NSCDC arrests 13 crude oil bunkerers in Bayelsa, Oyo NSCDC seals alleged illegal private security company in Ibadan, NSCDC suspends volunteer activities, NSCDC recovers three dead bodies from Benue River, Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to secure worship centres in Nigermaritime traffic safety rules, Court summons NSCDC over unlawful, NSCDC denies attack on, Niger NSCDC intercepts fuel, NSCDC arrests father, applicants shortlisted for NSCDC, NSCDC, NSCDC nabs man 25

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has arrested an 18-year-old student, over an alleged attempt to kidnap the Provost, College of Fisheries, New Bussa.

A statement on Wednesday in Minna by the command spokesman, ASC Nasir Abdullahi, said the suspect, who is a student of the college, was arrested on Aug. 10.

He said that the suspect, conspired with one other person, now at large, to allegedly write a letter threatening to kidnap the provost if he failed to pay ransom.

Nasir however said that the suspect did not demand for any particular amount before he was arrested by detectives from the command.

The spokesman said the suspect has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrates Court on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

 

(NAN)

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

6 Handworks That Do Not Lose Relevance In Nigeria You Should Learn

Handwork is a skill that requires you to use your hands to render services or products to people. It involves the use of your hands and knowledge to solve problems creatively. However, it takes months of learning as an apprentice to get enough knowledge to stand on your own. In Nigeria, the duration of learning varies depending on your interests…

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood…

We Never Had It This Bad In Nigeria, Says Sanusi

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Thursday, in Lagos, expressed great concerns about the current state of the country, saying Nigeria and its people had never had it as bad as it is currently in history…

 

You might also like
Latest News

Appeal Court didn’t affirm Sowunmi as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun, says…

Latest News

Ikom youths, stakeholders battle drug abuse in Cross River

Latest News

This is our victory, Okorie declares as Appeal Court affirms him as authentic Ebonyi…

Latest News

Jonathan felicitates Babangida as he turns 81

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More