NSCDC arrests six, recovers three trucks

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State has arrested six suspected illegal oil bunkering suspects and vandals while impounding three trucks loaded with adulterated Automotive Gasoline Oil ( Diesel)

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Eweka Edenabu, who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, said the command arrested the suspects following intelligence gathering and surveillance of his men.

While parading the six suspects, he disclosed that two of the suspects, Johnbull Agbonze, from Benin City in Edo State was arrested with one Alade Aderopo who lives in Akure with a trailer, with registration number Edo BEN 643 XC, loaded with adulterated diesel.

He also disclosed that men of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, in Igbokoda in the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, handed over two other suspects to the command.

He listed the two to include Moses Akinnehin and Komiyo Jeje who were apprehended while trying to convey about 34 drums of suspected Illegally refined adulterated diesel in two wooden canoes on the seaway.

ALSO READ: The Impact of Technology in the Sports Betting Industry

Speaking on the other arrest, the commandant said “In the same vein, during our routine patrol last Sunday, our men apprehended a truck with registration number: Lagos, EPE 196 XR in the conveying of suspected adulterated AGO (Diesel) worth 33,000 litres who abandoned their vehicle after sighting our men but they were arrested.

“In another development, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, around 8 pm, the command arrested two suspects named: Sadiq Muyilio Mokola Area in Ibadan and Babatunde Olalekan from Boluwaji, Ibadan.

“The suspects were arrested at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, Ondo State with a truck registrations number: Lagos KTU 481 XY in the conveyance of 25,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automated Gas Oil (AGO)- Diesel.

Eweka, however, said all the suspects had committed offence dealings in petroleum products without lawful authorization which is contrary and punishable under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. CAP M17, Section 1(17) (a) and (b) law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He stated, “the investigation into this crime will be very thorough and detailed after which the suspects would be charged to court and appropriately prosecuted under the extant laws.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE