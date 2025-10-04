NSCDC arrests five suspected illegal miners in Niger

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested five suspected illegal miners and seized nine motorcycles, in addition to other exhibits, during a raid in Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Minna on Friday, October 3, 2025, the State Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, sent a passionate appeal to traditional rulers, political leaders, and community members to intensify public awareness on the dangers and legal implications of engaging in illegal mining activities.

He stated further that the suspects were apprehended at Zuzungi community, near Kataeregi, along Minna- Bida road while mining monoxide solid minerals worth several millions of naira.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence around 24:00 hours, the mining marshals of the NSCDC stormed the site and arrested the suspects while in the act”.

Subaru commended the operatives for their “resilience, commitment, vigilance, and professionalism” during the operation, emphasising that illegal mining activities amount to economic sabotage against the nation.

The Commandant reiterated the Corps’ commitment to protecting Niger State’s natural resources from unlawful exploitation, maintaining law and order, and collaborating with other security agencies to curb crimes across the state.

“We will continue to make Niger State a difficult zone for illegal mining, vandalism, and other social vices,” he assured.

Suberu also commended the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and Nthe iger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for their support in promoting peace and stability in the state.

He said investigations were ongoing, stressing that further updates would be released to the general public upon conclusion of the investigation.

