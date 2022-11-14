NSCDC arrests fake dollars syndicate, recovers $15,400 notes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has smashed a notorious fake dollars syndicate that specializes in printing, sales, and distribution of fake US Dollar notes in Nigeria.

Director Public Relations, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) while acting on credible intelligence.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that the syndicate has been operating for the past ten (10) years around Mararaba under bridge, by Heart Plaza, Karu Local Government district of Nasarawa State, before luck ran out of them.

The report also revealed that they have swindled and defrauded many individuals, millions of naira under the guise of black market operators exchanging Nigerian naira for US Dollars thereby issuing fake dollar notes to their unsuspecting victims.

Odumosu said: “In a clandestine operation carried out by the CG’S SIS Squad, the suspects were smoked out of their hideout and subsequently arrested using the sum of N250,000 to disguise in exchange for US dollars.

“Two members of the syndicate arrested were found in possession of a total of $15,400 fake US Dollars, they are; Ya’u Muhammed ‘M’, 65 years old, from Bauchi State, Warji LGA and Lamido Usman ‘M’ age 29yrs, from Taraba state, La’u LGA.

“Other items recovered from the suspects include One (1) First Bank ATM card, One (1), screwdriver, and an original $100 dollar note.

“The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation after which they would be handed over alongside the exhibits to NSCDC Nasarawa State Command under whose jurisdiction the arrest took place for further action,” he stated.

