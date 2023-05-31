No fewer than seven filling stations workers had been arrested by the Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State.

The spokesperson for the Command, Kehinde Adeleke who made this known in a statement made available on Wednesday evening, said those arrested were filling station attendants, managers and supervisors at different locations in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to her, they were nabbed for allegedly hoarding petrol and but refused to dispense the product.

She said, “they had fuel in their reservoir but refused to sell to members of the public, while queues were seen at their various filling stations. When asked why they refuse to sell fuel, most of them said they were waiting for approval from their headquarters.”

“The arrests took place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, while the Anti-Vandalism Unit of the command went around the state capital to monitor the sales of premium motor spirit”, she stressed.

Adeleke revealed that, the arrest was carried out by the NSCDC team, composed of officers and men drawn from the Anti-Vandalism Unit who, moved around filling stations in the Osogbo area of the state to monitor the sale of petrol.

He however quoted the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Sunday Agboola to have assured residents that the command would do it’s best to discourage unwanted acts in the society.

