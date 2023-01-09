NSCDC arrests 5 suspects for vandalising bridges in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested five suspects for vandalising bridges in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a renewed effort to protect national critical assets in the country.

Members of the criminal syndicate were allegedly arrested following credible information and surveillance mounted by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DII) Crack Squad from the National Headquarters of the Corps with the support of other stakeholders.

Spokesperson of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Abuja said vandalised 5 inches galvanized pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw which was used in carrying out the destruction were recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigation according to him revealed that most of the suspects are artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja.

Recall that the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, worried by the incessant vandalism and theft of manhole covers on roads in the FCT, Abuja, directed operatives of the Corps to redouble their efforts in ending the menace.

Following this directive, officers and men of the Corps immediately evolved new measures and renewed determinations to protect CNAI in the country nationwide; a move which resulted in the arrest of the suspects who confessed to having carried out the dastardly at night.

The statement read in part: “The Corps equally intensified collaborations and engagements with other security agencies, stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians and it has started yielding positive results.

“The arrested suspects are Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State, Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Sadiq Abdullahi, 24, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and Abdulaziz Aliyu 25, Sanga LGA Kaduna State.

“A discreet investigation into the matter has commenced and would be followed by diligent prosecution of the suspects.

“The Corps is on the trail of other members of the criminal gang who are currently at large and very soon, it’s assured that they will be arrested and brought to justice.

“Protection of critical national assets and infrastructure is the core mandate of NSCDC and the Corps is determined to deliver alongside other mandates to justify its existence.

“Vandals of bridges are warned to desist from this nefarious act of vandalising galvanised pipes and aluminium used in the construction and reinforcement of bridges or risk arrest and possible jail terms as security is beefed up around those public utilities by the eagle-eyed operatives of the Corps.