NSCDC arrests 19 for alleged bunkering, impounds 2 trucks, 7 cars, 3 wooden boats

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 19 suspects for their alleged involvement in oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

The Command in the process impounded 2 trucks, 7 cars and 3 wooden boats ladenned with automated gas oil (AGO).

Addressing newsmen at the Command Headquarters of NSCDC in Port Harcourt on Monday, the Rivers State Commandant, Michael Ogar decried the defiant attitude of oil thieves and those engaging in illegal bunkering activities noting that in spite of the continuous sensitization and relentless war against economic sabotage in the nation those milking from the nation’s wealth through illegal oil dealings have blatantly refused to change their ways.

Commandant Ogar maintained that sequel to the reconstitution of a new Antivandal Team of the Command, the Marine and land Patrol operatives have commenced full operations with a renewed vigour, professionalism and tactics in waging war against the menace of vandalism of oil pipelines and oil theft in Rivers State.

“As directed by the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, a marching order was given to the Marine and land operatives to massively arrest pipeline vandals and illegal oil dealers in the state and this has enhanced our doggedness in the series of arrests made by the Command,” he declared.

The Marine and land Patrol team arrested 19 suspects at different locations in the state; 4 suspects namely: Peter Udo 20 years, Benjamin Godspower 16 years, Godsgift Nicholas 19 years and Goodness Sunday aged 19 years.

They were arrested with one big wooden boat and a 40 HP outboard engine along Bakana river close to Bakana Community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Another 3; Jacob Fewu 23 years, George George 20 years and Stanley Bruce 20 years were also arrested with One wooden boat laden with 10,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), a 40 HP Outboard Engine used for propelling the boat.

The Marine team in an all-night tactical operation arrested 2 additional suspects named Ade Monday 27 years and Abiola Gift 29 years with One wooden boat, 25 drums (6,250 litres) of illegally refined AGO and One 15 HP outboard engine.

“Following a tip-off, the Antivandal Unit also uncovered a building used as a dump site for storing locally refined AGO along Cornerstone junction in Ogbogoro, Obio Akpo Local Government Area. We discovered an underground Tanker containing unquantified litres of locally refined AGO, a Plastic Tank containing about 3,500 litres of AGO and a Pumping Machine. The entire compound is now under seal and manned by our personnel while the Command would continue to chase the culprits till they are arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the commandant added.

In another development according to a press statement by Olufemi Ayodele, Public Relations officer of the Command, 5 suspects were arrested at Oyakama community in Ahoada west LGA and Njemanze street in Port Harcourt.

They include Onorode Daniel 34 years, Samuel Odirode 32 years, Charles Okeke 43 years, Uche Ike 32 years and Chinedu Iroanya 36 years all Male. They were in the conveyance of an ash colour Toyota Sequoia SUV with number plate: Lago Epe 539 AT laden with about 1,000 litres of AGO, a Golden colour Toyota Camry Car with about 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, an Ash Colour Toyota Camry Car with registration number Rivers BER 951 MU, a green colour Toyota Camry Car with number plate: Rivers AH 824 AHD laden with illegally refined AGO concealed in cellophane and packed in sack bags which totalled 5,000 litres.

The statement added that another building close to Akpos Jetty in Abuloma community in Port Harcourt was also uncovered while the suspects took to their heels upon sighting the NSCDC operatives; a short green and white colour DAF CF 250 Truck with number plate Lagos EKY 206 XS laden with illegally refined AGO and Pumping Machine were recovered as exhibits.

It said that the land patrol team also arrested 5 suspects along Agwu/ Elechi street Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt. They are: Musa Mohammed 36years, Elisha Iyalla 18 years, Iyeneobong Emmanuel 25 years, Felix Ukele 45 years and Mba Awajimimam aged 42 years.





“We recovered from them a green colour Sienna Car with registration number LAGOS DL 218 APP laden with 800 litres of AGO and a Truck branded liquid bulk with number plate LAGOS EKY 852 XS laden Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).”

This was followed by the arrest of Ifeanyi Nwauwa 43 years along Azikiwe road who was in the conveyance of One (1) Gold colour Toyota Camry with number plate ABUJA HX 937 ABC laden with illegally refined AGO.

“To serve as a deterrent to those still getting involved in this unscrupulous and illegitimate business, all the arrested suspects would be charged to court of competent jurisdiction while the Command would do everything possible to unravel, chase and apprehend their sponsors.

“The Command will further approach the court with an application for forfeitures of both the contents and the mode of conveyance and the proceeds would definitely be remitted in the federal government coffers.

“Let me reiterate our commitment to the war against oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products in Rivers State. The perpetrators should either relocate or risk facing the full wrath of the law,” the NSCDC stated.

