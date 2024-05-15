The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded 14 suspected individuals for allegedly defrauding members of the public with fake job offers.

Parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Agboola Sunday, said operatives of the Counter Terrorists Unit of the command arrested the syndicates who specialize in duping people with fake job opportunities.

According to him, the victims are lured to a location in the state to extort money from them under the guise of providing employment. He added that the case will be thoroughly investigated.

He called on members of the public to use the right channels when seeking jobs to avoid falling prey to criminals who offer fake employment opportunities.

He said: “We have before us syndicates that specialize in duping people through employment scams. They invite people from other states and promise them employment. Once there, they may kidnap and detain them.

“The case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the law takes its full course. We will get to the root of this crime.

“To the public, I advise them to make sure that if they are looking for employment, they should use legitimate sources. Many online offers are dubious because you don’t know who is behind them. They should know the company or organization they are applying to so that they will not fall victim to these criminals.”

During an interview with journalists, one of the victims who identified himself as Favour said he came from Ogbomosho to Ado-Ekiti for employment in a company through one of the agents who contacted him on Facebook.

According to him, he sent his details to them and allegedly paid N70,000 for a file and accommodation, adding that the suspects denied them the opportunity to communicate with anyone outside the premises where they were lodged in the state.

His words: “I came from Ogbomosho to Ado-Ekiti. I met a friend on Facebook and I asked what they do for a living, and he said he is working in a company called Quest company.

“I sent my file details including NIN, passport, and results. After the second day, they called me that my file has been approved. I went there and realized that their work is not genuine.

“I have paid N70,000. They said N20,000 is for submitting files and N50,000 is for accommodation. I noticed that they don’t give us free hands to do anything. We can’t communicate with anyone.”