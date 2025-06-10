NSCDC arrests 12 suspected vandals in FCT during Sallah holiday

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested 12 suspects for the alleged vandalism of telecommunication masts and other infrastructure at different locations in the metropolis during the Sallah holiday.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, Monica Ojobi, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the arrest was made possible by the tactical squad of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit of the FCT Command, who were on routine patrol to ensure the safety of lives and property in the Federal Capital City during the Sallah celebrations.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included armoured cables, telecommunication mast accessories, three shovels, three daggers, one axe, pieces of galvanised iron rods, and billboards.

Commenting on the arrest, the FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, PhD, said the command was determined to put an end to the rascality of vandals in the FCT.

“You know, these criminals take advantage of festive season to perpetrate their heinous acts, we are not unaware of their tactics, the reason we mann tighter surveillance during celebration period to beat them at their game.

“It is disheartening that the Federal Government and the FCT Administration under the leadership of Bar. Nyesom Wike, are practically demonstrating their own part by providing the citizenry with the essential facilities to make life meaningful and here we have some unscrupulous elements busy Vandalizing this National Assets for their selfish interests, this must have to stop,” Odumosu stated.

He maintained that the FCT Command is poised to go all out, come rain or shine, to provide protection for all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure under their purview.

“We are here to serve our father’s land, we have the responsibility to protect manhole covers, telecommunication masts and their accessories, water pipelines and other Critical National Assets provided by government to make life meaningful for the people of the FCT and we cannot renege in our efforts to actualize these all important National assignment.”

He warned criminally minded individuals to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the government or be ready to face the full weight of the law, adding that disobedience to the law, especially theft and vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, will not be treated with levity when caught.

The FCT Commandant, accordingly, urged FCT residents to assist the Corps with vital intelligence information to help them deliver on their mandate.

