NSCDC arrest man for raping 3-month-old baby in Nasarawa

After a thorough intelligence gathering and investigation, the Nasarawa State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 3-month-old baby in Adogi village of Nasarawa State.

In a statement by Ekunola Gbenga, Media Assistant to the Commandant General ‘NSCDC’ on Tuesday, said, Ahmadu Yaro, 27 was arrested Tuesday, for sexually assaulting and brutally injured a three-month-old baby (names withheld).

Yaro, the prime suspect of Angwan Mai Angwa Muhammadu Madan Tara Adogi, was once arrested by the members of the community about two years ago but the case was discharged without the involvement of any security agency.

On the 14th day of June 2020 at about 1533hours on Sunday, we received intelligence information that a baby of three (3) months old was sexually assaulted and brutally injured by an unknown person and was taken to the Dalhatu Arab Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia on the 27th of May, 2020 at about 0300hours. After series of examination at Dalhatu Arab Specialist Hospital, it was realized that her case is beyond Dalhatu Arab Specialist Hospital and was referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Plateau State dated the 28th day of May 2020.

Maimuna Adam, mother of the victim explained that the incident, raping of a 3-month-old baby occurred in the midnight of May 27, when the family was asleep and the door to their room was left open due to heat being experienced in the area.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 27 of last month when suddenly I woke up around 3 am and found that my baby was missing. I checked my phone which was also close to me before I slept, but it was also missing,” the mother narrated.

Maimuna said soon after she realised that something was wrong with her infant daughter, she began to shout and people in the compound and others woke up to come to the aid of the family.

She explained that when both men and women of the village trooped into their compound, they went out in search of the baby on foot and motorcycles, and ultimately the child was found in an uncompleted building bleeding.

“She was found lying in the building with her pant kept aside. Everywhere across her private part was blood and then we rushed her to the hospital, “ she added.

The Adogi Town have been witnessing this series of devilish acts. This is the fifth attempt, investigation revealed.

The suspect testified that he had been involved in several sexual cases of abuse especially against babies in that community.

The Corps, however, assured that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case was completed.

The Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, therefore, urged all parents and guardians to ensure close supervision and proper attention to their wards to prevent unscrupulous elements from taking undue advantage of the vulnerable ones.

Gana also admonished youths to shun all social vices such as rape, theft, cultism, vandalism, riot among others in the good interest of the nation.

I, therefore, encourage Nigerians to be bold enough to report any form of sexual assault or misbehaviours to the ‘Citizens’ Integrity Unit’, CIU of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC at any of our formation across the nation.

