NSCDC apprehends 265 suspects, investigates 401 cases in Imo

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday, disclosed the arrest of 265 suspects in the state.

The command also said that a total of 401 cases were under investigation for vandalism, illegal dealing on petroleum products, illegal dredging activities, cultism, illegal mining, attempted kidnapping, forgery, fraud, breach of trust, impersonation, criminal conspiracy, theft, assault, child and human trafficking among others.

The Commandant, Corps, Mr Danjuma Elisha, disclosed this to journalists in Owerri during the presentation of the 2021 first quarterly report of the Corps.

He stated that the Command also arrested over 150 suspected vandals of petroleum product and critical assets of government among others.

He, however, stated that out of 40 cases on vandalism pending in court, over 12 convictions had been secured.

Elisha also said that the Command in a joint operation with the Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps arrested 29 dredging suspects with their trucks impounded alongside other dredging materials.

On the management of community dispute, he said that the command had done well in using Peace and Conflict officers of the command, adding that the commandant had managed over 320 disputes and resolved the same.

According to him, the command could boast of over 50 well trained Alternative Dispute Resolution profession adding that that had brought the command to further limelight and caused a great deal of relief of families and communities in the state.

The commandant nevertheless, said that the nascent agro rangers personnel of the command had impacted greatly in the state in the area of herdsmen and farmers schism.

He expressed joy the deployment of the officers and men trained especially for the purpose of handling any crisis that could come up between the farmers and herdsmen in the state has proved production as the incessant crisis have been brought to the barest minimum in the state.

He said that the unit has successfully recorded success in settling herders/native conflicts in some of the agrarian communities in the state.

