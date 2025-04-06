NSCDC adopts ADR to resolve clash between Kwangila, Ketaren-Gwari communities in Minna

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has successfully utilised Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to resolve the recent clash between the Kwangila and Ketaren-Gwari areas of Minna, the Niger State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Minna by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Mohammed Rabi’u Mutil. The statement highlighted that a clash broke out between the two communities, prompting the NSCDC to intervene and restore normalcy.

He added that personnel of the NSCDC, who were nearby on official assignment, were dispatched to the scene to intervene. Upon arrival, they found a crowded scene and managed to disperse the crowd.

The Command’s spokesperson further explained that the State Commandant, Adamu Abdullahi Kambra, urged members of the public to disregard false claims circulating on social media alleging that the NSCDC shot someone.

He clarified that the Command was working tirelessly to resolve the issue through ADR mechanisms.

In resolving the clash, the State Commandant stated that the Command employed several conflict resolution strategies, including mediation, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration.

The statement emphasised that a high-level meeting is scheduled to take place soon in conjunction with community leaders to consolidate the peace process.

It further assured the public that the Command is committed to transparency and peacekeeping, pledging to do everything within its power to ensure that peace and order are maintained in the Minna metropolis.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the people of Minna and other security agencies, and we assure them of our commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state,” the statement concluded.

