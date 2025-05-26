NSAP visits Minister of Livestock Development, pledges partnership

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Society for Animal Production (NSAP), recently, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Livestock Development, Honourable Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in Abuja.

The visit signified a landmark engagement between the nation’s leading body of animal production professionals and the newly established ministry dedicated to transforming the livestock sector.

Leading the delegation, NSAP President, Professor Olaniyi Babayemi, congratulated the Minister on his appointment. He commended the Federal Government for creating the ministry, describing it as a visionary step that reflects national recognition of livestocks central role in food security, rural development, and economic sustainability.

NSAP, used the occasion to affirm her readiness to collaborate fully with the ministry in advancing livestock policies and programmes.

“The society is here to partner with the ministry and our members across the country are prepared to deploy their expertise to drive positive impact in the livestock sector,” Professor Babayemi stated.

In a show of solidarity, the President also extended condolences to the minister over the recent loss of a Special Assistant, Dr. Mustapha Ayodele Popoola and informed him of NSAPs Annual Conference scheduled for March 2026 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

In his response, the minister expressed deep appreciation for the visit and described NSAP as a critical partner in the Ministrys success. He welcomed the societys commitment and emphasised the need for research to evolve beyond academic pursuits but towards practical, commercial, and solution-driven outcome.

Maiha presented a series of strategic action points for immediate and long-term collaboration as: (1.) Breed Improvement and Genetic Resource Development

Local breeds of beef cattle, dairy, pigs, and other livestock require urgent attention for productivity enhancement.

The Minister proposed the creation of massive genetic resource centres across the country. (2.) Forage Production and Grassland Development.

To address feed scarcity, NSAP is encouraged to lead or facilitate massive pasture cultivation and train stakeholders on modern forage development techniques. (3.) Feed Resources for Monogastrics and Ruminants

Researchers are urged to develop cost-effective feed options using locally available materials. This includes establishing business models for feed mills and related innovations. (4.) IndustryResearch Synergy

The NSAP members were tasked with bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that research findings address real-world challenges and are commercialised for economic impact. (5.) Capacity Building and Technical Training

A proposed short-term training window (e.g., 3-month modules) will cover modern reproductive and production technologies. NSAP will also assist in developing a national database of experts, listing their specialties, locations, and capacities. (6.) Livestock Product Commercialisation and Waste Utilisation

The Minister urged greater focus on adding value to animal products and converting agricultural waste into commercial inputs, transforming waste to wealth. (7.) A Strategic Alliance for Livestock Transformation

Hon. Maiha concluded by assuring the delegation that the Ministry is ready to work hand-in-hand with NSAP to design, implement, and evaluate strategies that will reposition Nigerias livestock industry as a major contributor to food and economic security.

Members of NSAP present during the visit include: Professor E. B. Etuk (Vice-President), Dr. F.O. Jemiseye (Secretary), Dr. N.P. Achi (Assistant Secretary), Professor O.A. Abu (Editor-in-Chief), Dr. B. S. Adedeji (Deputy Editor-in-Chief), Dr. U.S. Salisu (Publicity Secretary), Dr. G.Z. Rekwo (Treasurer), Professor F. O. Abeke (Ex-Officio I), Dr. M.I. Ghude (Ex-Officio II), Dr. F.U. Udeh (Ex-Officio III), Professor A. Vantsawa (NDA and 2026 NSAP LOC Chairman) and Mr Bwala Babangida (Society Solicitor).

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE