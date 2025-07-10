NRS: The FG’s revenue collection shake-up that sparks concerns

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry, stripping the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) of their revenue collection powers. This move will significantly impact the operations of these agencies, as they will now rely on federal allocations for funding, rather than generating revenue independently.

The bill’s implementation could lead to several challenges, including revenue shortfalls, loss of autonomy, and inadequate funding.

According to a retired top management staff, “I think this will create very serious revenue challenges for NCAA, FAAN, and NAMA.” The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development (FMA & AD) may need to engage consultants to study the newly created NRS act and mitigate potential negative impacts.

While the bill’s intentions may be to improve revenue transparency and accountability, its implementation could have unintended consequences.

In other climes, such as the United Kingdom, a single tax authority has helped to improve revenue collection and reduce tax evasion. However, the aviation industry is unique, and a one-size-fits-all approach may not be suitable.

Rtd Group Capt. John Ojikutu, an airport security expert, thinks that FAAN should follow the Commercialisation, Privatisation and Concession Act of 2000, which could generate more revenue for the government than FAAN’s current reporting. He also believes that NAMA needs help, which can only come from the sharing of the 5 percent ticket sales charge, cargo sales charge, and chartered flights charge, which are not rationally shared.

Capt Samuel Caulcrick, a financial analyst, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the potential innovation that NCAA could adopt to mitigate the challenges. “The present system has put both statutory charges paid by aviation operators and cost recoveries meant for personnel into one bowl,” he explained. He suggested that NCAA could exclude non-statutory expenditures from being paid to the NRS, ensuring that only statutory charges are affected.

The implications of this bill are far-reaching, and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the affected agencies adapt to their new funding model.

While the bill's intentions may be to improve revenue transparency and accountability, its implementation could have unintended consequences, such as delays in fund allocation, inadequate funding, and loss of autonomy.

In other countries, such as the United States, aviation authorities have implemented innovative funding models to ensure financial stability. For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has a robust funding mechanism that ensures consistent investment in aviation infrastructure. The FAA’s funding model is designed to support the growth and development of the aviation industry while also ensuring safety and efficiency.

Aviation industry is a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, supporting over 500,000 jobs and generating significant revenue. The industry’s growth and development are crucial for the country’s economic prosperity.

Therefore, any policy changes that affect the industry should be carefully considered and implemented to ensure minimal disruptions.

The FMA & AD should engage consultants to study the newly created NRS act and mitigate potential negative impacts. NCAA should consider excluding non-statutory expenditures from being paid to the NRS.

The government also should ensure that federal allocations are adequate and timely to support the operations of FAAN, NCAA, and NAMA.

However, this bill has significant implications for the aviation industry.

To this end, stakeholders must closely monitor the situation and work together to ensure that the affected agencies can continue to deliver services effectively.

By working together, stakeholders can ensure that the aviation industry continues to thrive and support Nigeria’s economic growth.

The government should prioritise the industry’s needs and ensure that any policy changes are designed to support its growth and development.

